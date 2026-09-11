Risk level for West Nile Virus elevated across most of Mass. after 7th human case

WORCESTER, Mass. — The risk level for West Nile Virus has been elevated in Massachusetts after health officials on Friday announced the state’s seventh human case this mosquito season.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the latest case is a man in his 60s who was exposed in Worcester County.

As a result, risk levels were elevated to moderate in most of the state, with only Dukes and Nantucket counties, as well as Provincetown and Truro in Barnstable County, remaining low risk.

Health officials also noted that risk levels remain high in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Newton, Revere, Somerville, Watertown, and Winthrop.

“Mosquitoes remain active, and West Nile virus continues to spread,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein in a statement. “Because some risk will continue until the first hard frost, I want to encourage everyone to keep using mosquito repellent and take other protective measures, such as wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin when spending time outdoors.”

The state announced the first WNV-positive mosquitoes this year on June 16. Since then, 307 mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV so far this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

Eastern equine encephalitis has also been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year, but no human cases have been reported.

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