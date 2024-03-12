‘Rising tide lifts all boats’: Century-old shipwreck unearthed on Massachusetts beach

IPSWICH, Mass. — The site of a 115-year-old shipwreck has been unearthed and is now visible on a beach in Massachusetts.

A 50-feet piece of a schooner known as “Ada K. Damon” was recently exposed on Steep Hill Beach at the Crane Estate, according to The Trustees.

The Trustees say the piece of wreckage was likely revealed by the effects of the King Tide over the weekend. A King Tide is a popular, non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The rising tide lifts all boats, or at least that’s how the old saying goes,” The Trustees wrote in a Facebook post. “In the case of the Ada K. Damon, it’s quite the opposite, as we saw the effects of the highest King Tide we’ve seen in a long time this past weekend.”

The Trustees noted that erosion caused by high winds and rough seas seemed to have led to the uncovering of the wreckage.

According to Historic Ipswich, the Ada K. Damon was claimed by the “Great Christmas Snowstorm,” which hit the North Atlantic states on Christmas in 1909. The ship was wrecked during its first trip for a load of sand from the plentiful supply on Plum Island.

The Trustees will be hosting a Shipwreck Scholars program at the site of the discovery on March 16, April 6, and April 15. The public is invited to view and study the wreck and learn the fascinating tale of the schooner.

To register to attend, click here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group