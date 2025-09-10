Ring camera captures woman beating dog in West Roxbury

BOSTON — Neighbors in West Roxbury are calling on the public’s help to locate a woman captured on a ring camera beating a dog on a porch along Ruskin Street.

The footage was shared with Boston 25 News. It shows the dog approach the porch after it appears they got off a leash. Later, a woman is seen walking up the steps and hitting the dog several times before she grabs onto the leash and walks away.

“I don’t understand how somebody could do something like that to a defenseless animal,” Michelle Larosee said.

The owner of the home, Eddie, was not available to talk on camera, but he reported the incident to police. Boston Police say several detectives are aware of the video circulating the neighborhood but without a police report it makes an investigation difficult. Eddie later shared the footage with Larosee.

Larosee and several other community members say they are willing to put forth a reward for any clues.

The MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Division is investigating and anyone with a tip is encouraged to contact them directly.

Tips may be submitted online at mspca.org/tip or by phone at 617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

