Rhode Island prosecutor who told police they would ‘regret’ arresting her placed on unpaid leave

NEWPORT, Mass. — It’s still not clear what the future holds for a prosecutor who told police that they would “regret” arresting her in a now-viral bodycam video captured outside of a New England restaurant.

Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan, who was arrested for trespassing at the Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, will be placed on unpaid leave beginning on Monday, Boston 25 News has learned.

Flanagan allegedly refused to leave the restaurant, prompting a police response.

Flanagan repeatedly told an arresting officer, “I want you to turn your body cam off,” during the incident," bodycam video shared by police showed.

The officer can then be heard asking a man at the eatery’s host station, “Do you want them trespassed?” The man responds, “Anything we can do.”

The officer then informed Flanagan and another woman that they were trespassing and asked them to leave the area.

After some pushback, the officer said, “Let’s go,” and placed Flanagan in handcuffs.

As Flanagan was escorted to a nearby police cruiser, she can be heard in the video yelling, “I’m an AG! I’m an AG!”

“You’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it, ” Flanagan warned the officer as she was loaded into the cruiser.

The police department stated that the officer did not comply with Flanagan’s request to turn off the body camera, as she was a suspect in the case, not a victim.

Flanagan has worked for the Rhode Island AG’s office for seven years, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

