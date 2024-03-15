MILLIS, Mass. — An unidentified Rhode Island man is facing drug charges following his arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Police on Friday did not release the man’s name, age, or hometown, or the time and location of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest.

The man was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, police said.

Rhode Island man arrested in Millis on drug charges, police say (Millis Police Department)

On Wednesday, Millis Police officers and K9 Nytro conducted a traffic stop, after a detective suspected the man had been involved in a drug deal at a local apartment complex, police said.

While searching the man’s car, officers and the K9 found what they believe to be crack cocaine and potential Fentanyl, along with more than $3,000 in cash and other drug related items, police said.

“The successful narcotic arrest by our Detective, Patrol Officer’s, and Police K9 unit highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in law enforcement,” Millis Police Chief Chris Soffayer said in a statement. “Each member of the team played a crucial role in the operation, utilizing their unique skills and training. Their ability to communicate effectively, maintain situational awareness, and work together seamlessly was impressive.”

“This incident is a great example of how diverse skill sets and specialized training can come together to achieve exceptional results. It’s inspiring to see law enforcement professionals working together as a cohesive unit to keep our communities safe,” Soffayer said.

Millis is a small town in Norfolk County, about 19 miles southwest of downtown Boston. The town had a population of 8,460 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

