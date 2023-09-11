Altercation outside courthouse after sentencing for ex-state trooper, wife in teen drowning case

DEDHAM, Mass. — An altercation happened outside of Dedham District Court on Monday morning after a retired Massachusetts State Police captain and his wife were sentenced on charges after the 2021 drowning death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk during a high school graduation party at their home.

James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie Coughlin, pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to a minor after the June 2021 death of Polk, who was found unresponsive at the bottom of the couple’s swimming pool at a weekend graduation party at their home, according to the district attorney’s office. The couple also admitted to sufficient facts for a probable finding of guilt to charges of reckless endangerment of a child.

The couple were each charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor and reckless endangerment of a child after the death of Polk, a 17-year-old star football and basketball player who had just graduated from Dedham High School when he died.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Netta Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 to investigate a possible drowning. When police arrived, they said bystanders were performing CPR on Polk. Polk was taken to a Boston hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, for both Coughlin and his wife, Dedham District Court Judge Paul McCallum ordered a 1-year sentence, which he suspended for three years. He continued without a finding the reckless endangerment charge for three years. He imposed 50 hours of community service on each charge, for a total of 100 hours.

Hundreds rallied in June 2021 to call for answers after Dedham teen drowns at graduation party

Assistant District Attorney Sean Riley had earlier asked McCallum to impose a guilty finding on each count and sentence the Coughlins to 2 ½ years in the Norfolk County House of Corrections, with 1 year to serve and the balance suspended during 3 years of probation – with 200 hours of community service during that probation.

The judge’s sentencing came down as a result of a “disagreed plea,” when prosecutors ask for more than what the defense is willing to agree to. McCallum then agreed to give a lesser sentence than what prosecutors were asking for, according to the district attorney’s office.

After the couple’s sentencing in court on Monday, an altercation occurred outside of the Dedham District Court, police said.

Around 10:38 a.m., an officer in the area of the courthouse reported a physical altercation taking place in the street.

Several officers in the area and court personnel intervened “to stop the altercation and restore order,” police said in a statement.

An ambulance responded to evaluate two people at the scene. The two people refused to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Further details were not immediately released regarding Monday’s altercation outside the courthouse, the people who were involved, and whether any charges would result from the incident.

“While the Norfolk DA’s Office is aware that there was a confrontation outside the courthouse following the sentencing, that matter is being handled by Dedham Police at this time,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Shortly after the teen’s death, in June 2021, hundreds of people turned out to rally for answers.

The case has been an emotionally-charged one, with Polk’s friends and family calling for justice, while the Coughlins have claimed ongoing harassment following the teen’s death.

“If we have to stop the town of Dedham, we are going to find out what happens to my son,” the teen’s mother, Debra Rowell, said in June 2021. “Everybody is still standing and my son is gone and I want justice and I’m going to get it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

