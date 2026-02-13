Retired Astronaut Suni Williams to run in Boston Marathon, honored with award

BOSTON — Retired NASA Astronaut Suni Williams will be running in the 2026 Boston Marathon.

Williams, a Needham native, has been named the Patriots Award Honoree for the 130th running of the race. The award is presented annually to a patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational figure who fosters goodwill and sportsmanship.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore spent more than 9 months stuck in space after initially expecting to be gone just a week or so after launching on Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on June 5, 2024.

Williams is no stranger to the Boston Marathon. In 2007, she became the first astronaut to complete the race in space, running the marathon distance while strapped to a treadmill aboard the NASA space station.

In January, NASA announced Williams’ retirement after a 27-year career with the agency.

During her time as an astronaut, she completed nine spacewalks totaling 62 hours and 6 minutes — the most spacewalk time by a woman and the fourth-most all-time.

The 130th Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 20, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

