Restoration Hardware Outlet coming to Patriot Place

FOXBORO, Mass — A Restoration Hardware Outlet is coming to Patriot Place.

Restoration Hardware Outlet offers a wide range of furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, bathware, décor, and outdoor, as well as baby & child and teen products and will open their newest location at the Patriot Place South Marketplace this fall.

“With their unmatched combination of inspired design and unparalleled quality, Restoration Hardware Outlet promises to be a great addition to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “Their collections of timeless classics and authentic reproductions crafted in partnership with some of the world’s most renowned artisans will provide our guests with everything they need to furnish their homes with their own unique vision,” he added.

The outlet will be located in the Patriot Place South Marketplace and feature a state-of-the-art showroom with experts on site to help with the furniture buying process.

