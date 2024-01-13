Police: Michigan man arrested, planned to plant explosives at Satanic Temple in Salem

SALEM, Mass — A man in Michigan is facing charges after planning to plant explosives at a place of worship in Salem.

Luke Isaac Terpstra, 30, planned to plant explosives at the Satanic Temple, according to Salem police. Authorities say Terpstra visited Salem in November 2023, possibly for planning purposes.

Terpstra was arrested by the Grant Police Department on January 2nd and is charged with explosives- possession of bombs with unlawful intent.

“Police say there is no indication Terpstra worked with any accomplices,” the Salem Police Department posted on Facebook. “The City of Salem and the Salem Police Department recognize that it is frightening and concerning that there are individuals who would threaten or carry out violent attacks against others based on their beliefs and that we are a target. On the one hand it is gratifying that our federal and local partners were able to thwart Terpstra. On the other, it is terrifying that he walked in our midst planning such violence. It is for this reason, we maintain a presence on the Joint Terrorist Task Force (JTTF), we maintain an explosive ordinance detection K9, we participate with our partner agencies in the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), we train our officers for such an attack, and we carry additional armor in our cars. Regardless, an attack such as Terpstra was planning keeps us up at night.”

An investigation by Michigan State Police and the FBI is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

