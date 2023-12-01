Reports: Woo Sox agrees to new ownership; MLB needs to approve deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — New reports released Thursday show that the Woo Sox could soon have new owners, but the deal still has to be approved by the MLB.

Three seasons after the big move from Pawtucket, the Worcester Red Sox is allegedly being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The group owns 26 other minor league teams, including the Red Sox Single-A and Double-AA affiliates in Salem, Virginia and Portland, Maine.

According to Boston Globe reports, Diamond Baseball Holdings has reached an agreement to buy the Woo Sox for an estimated $60-$80 million. No official price has been announced.

8 years ago, Larry Luchino and other partners bought the Woo Sox for $25 million, and with help from the city of Worcester they spent $159 million to build Polar Park which opened in 2021.

If this deal goes through it would have to be approved by the Major League Baseball Association as 32 years still remain on the 35 year lease the Woo Sox have at Polar Park.

It was only three years ago that the MLB took control of Minor League Baseball and two years ago Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed. Since 2021 the group has been buying up minor league teams from all over the country.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Woo Sox for a comment which they declined to make on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

