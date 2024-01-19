Report: Patriots Bill O’Brien set to be hired as offensive coordinator at Ohio State

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After the departure of legendary head coach Bill Belichick, a new report suggests the New England Patriots could be losing another member of their coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thames, Ohio State University is set to hire New England’s Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator position.

Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

O’Brien was the offensive coordinator for the 2023 Patriots, an offense that finished in the bottom of the league in several metrics, including tied for last in points per game at 13.9.

O’Brien’s last college coaching experience came as offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Before that, he was head coach of Penn State during the 2012 season, over a decade ago.

The Dorchester native also coached the Houston Texans from 2014-2020, making the playoffs four times in his tenure.

With the Patriots announcing Jerod Mayo as their head coach earlier this week, they will once again be on the market for another person to fill out their offensive staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group