Report: Patriots Bill O’Brien set to be hired as offensive coordinator at Ohio State

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

New England Patriots Practice Foxborough, MA - December 27: New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien smiles during practice. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After the departure of legendary head coach Bill Belichick, a new report suggests the New England Patriots could be losing another member of their coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thames, Ohio State University is set to hire New England’s Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator position.

O’Brien was the offensive coordinator for the 2023 Patriots, an offense that finished in the bottom of the league in several metrics, including tied for last in points per game at 13.9.

O’Brien’s last college coaching experience came as offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Before that, he was head coach of Penn State during the 2012 season, over a decade ago.

The Dorchester native also coached the Houston Texans from 2014-2020, making the playoffs four times in his tenure.

With the Patriots announcing Jerod Mayo as their head coach earlier this week, they will once again be on the market for another person to fill out their offensive staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

