Fight that left man hospitalized with bite wound caused lockdown at Marshfield schools, police say

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A fight at a bus stop in Marshfield that left a man hospitalized with a bite wound caused a lockdown at three nearby schools on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A handgun fell on the ground while two fathers were brawling and investigators were working to recover the firearm, according to Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares.

“Two fathers got into an altercation at the bus stop, and while they were fighting, a handgun fell on the ground,” Tavares said in a statement.

The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order at all three Marshfield High School complex schools. That order has since been lifted.

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering a “human bite,” according to Tavares.

The suspect in this incident has been tracked down. It’s not clear what charges he’ll face.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

