Reports: Celtics acquire all-star guard Jrue Holiday from Trailblazers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics reportedly traded for all-star guard Jrue Holiday Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the C’s will be sending center Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon, and a pair of first-round picks to the Portland Trailblazers for Holiday.

The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gx53jyH1RG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Holiday is coming off an all-star season where he averaged 19 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was recently involved in a three-team trade that sent superstar guard Damian Lilliard to the Bucks.

Flipping Holiday for Brogdon, Williams and more draft capital means the Trail Blazers have turned Lillard into four players (with Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara also included as part of Wednesday’s deal), three first-round picks and two pick swaps. That’s a strong haul for Lillard, the seven-time All-Star who was officially welcomed to Milwaukee by his new team on Saturday.

The Celtics will play the Bucks on November 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

