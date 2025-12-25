Report of suspicious person leads to arrest for attempted breaking and entering, drugs, police say

LEICESTER, Mass. — A person has been arrested on attempted breaking and entering and drug charges following a report of a suspicious person in Leicester.

Leicester police responded to Pleasant Street around 11:45 a.m. on December 20, after someone reported seeing a suspicious man walking through a yard and trying to get into a house, police say.

Police located a person matching the description of the person walking on Pleasant Street, according to officials.

Police stopped Michael Burnette, 59 of Southbridge. A search of Burnette located two knives, drug paraphernalia, and suspected crack cocaine, police say.

Burnette was arrested on two counts of Breaking and Entering, as well as a charge of Possession of a Class B Controlled Substance.

Burnette was held on $2,500 cash bail. He was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on December 22, police say.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group