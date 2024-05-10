Police clearing pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police began clearing the pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early Friday morning.

Nearly 10 people were arrested Thursday for blocking the parking garage that faculty use. Students on campus want MIT to stop funding research for the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Police started moving in and tearing down student demonstrations around 4:20 a.m.

People who were protesting outside the encampment have ended their chants and have walked away.

On Monday hundreds of students spilled out of the encampment and blocked Mass Ave during the commute for hours

“It’s a little bit scary. It feels like there’s anarchy on campus and no one’s really taking care of it,” said Marilyn Meyers, an MIT senior.

MIT said on Wednesday the encampment must end. The suspension of students taking part is already underway.

Boston 25 also reached out to Harvard and Emerson for updates on its student protests ahead of Commencement but hasn’t heard back.

