Report of a person with a knife prompts large police response at Dorchester park

BOSTON — Multiple police cruisers responded to Harambe Park in Dorchester Tuesday night following a report of a person with a knife.

Boston Police say the report came in around 7:47 p.m.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the scene on Blue Hill Avenue.

One person was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

