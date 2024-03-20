Report: Paul Pierce’s Los Angeles home burglarized, $100k in cash and watches stolen

LOS ANGELES, CA — NBA legend Paul Pierce recently had more than $100,000 in cash and luxury watches stolen from his Los Angeles home, according to a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the Basketball Hall of Famer’s San Fernando Valley home was broken into on Friday night while Pierce wasn’t home. The burglars made off with several expensive watches, more than $100,000 in cash and a safe.

Police are looking at surveillance video to identify the suspects, TMZ reports.

No arrests have been made yet.

The 10th pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Pierce spent 15 years in Boston before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets with championship running mate Kevin Garnett in 2013. The 2008 Finals MVP was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group