Report: Cornerback J.C. Jackson will not travel to Germany with Patriots as part of ‘mental reset’

As the New England Patriots travel to Germany, cornerback J.C. Jackson will be staying behind, according to a new report.

When the Patriots take the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, J.C. Jackson will be stateside as part of a ‘mental reset’, according to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

#Patriots CB J.C. Jackson is not expected to travel to Germany with the team, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’ll stay home as part of mental reset for after the bye. pic.twitter.com/W0QUjpHiz5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2023

“With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place,” Rapoport wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jackson, who won a Super Bowl in his first stint in New England, reunited with the organization in an October trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old corner initially appeared to be a much-needed shot in the arm to a defensive back room struggling with injuries.

But Jackson has struggled in recent weeks, allowing two touchdown receptions and drawing a costly pass interference flag against the Dolphins in Week 8 before sitting out New England’s first two defensive series last week against the Washington Commanders.

According to Bert Breer, Jackson benched in part because was late to the team’s hotel on Saturday.

“Needless to say, Jackson’s return to the #Patriots has not gone as both sides had hoped. We’ll see if it’s salvageable once the team returns from Germany,” Garafolo wrote on social media.

Jack Jones also sat out the start of last Sunday’s games and reportedly left Gillette Stadium without talking to the media. His status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.

The Patriots and Colts will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. eastern standard time Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group