Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, says she is resigning from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a once-loyal supporter of President Donald Trump who has become a critic, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

Trump and Greene have fallen out in a public feud. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia has criticized Trump’s foreign policy focus and his reluctance to release more documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump responded by supporting a primary challenge against her and called her “Wacky” Marjorie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

