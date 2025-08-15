Registered sex offender living in Mass. town caught with 10K child porn videos, images, police say

NORTH READING, Mass. — A registered sex offender living in a Massachusetts town is facing charges after police say he was caught with thousands of child pornography videos and images.

Ralph E. Hannan III, 68, of North Reading, was arrested Friday on charges of three counts of possesion of child pornography, according to the North Reading Police Department.

North Reading detectives, with help from state and local law enforcement partners, executed a search warrant at Hannan’s home on April, police said.

A forensic review of seized digital evidence allegedly uncovered more than 10,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, leading to Hannan’s arrest, according to police.

North Reading Police Chief Mark Zimmerman noted that Hannan’s arrest is the result of a proactive investigation into the online dissemination of child sexual abuse material through an internet-based file-sharing platform.

Hannan, a Level II sex offender, was taken to Woburn District Court to face arraignment after he was taken into custody.

