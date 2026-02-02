Red Sox trade Jordan Hicks, David Sandlin to Chicago White Sox

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox traded right-handed pitchers Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Hicks, 29, joins Chicago after recording a 6.95 ERA in 34 games during the 2025 season. He split that time between the San Francisco Giants and the Red Sox, appearing in 21 games for Boston. The Texas native struck out 58 batters more than 67 one/three innings and made nine starts during the year.

The Red Sox originally acquired Hicks on June 15, 2025, in a trade that sent Rafael Devers to the Giants. Since being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Hicks has appeared in 275 career Major League games with the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Giants and Red Sox. He holds a career 4.41 ERA.

Sandlin, 24, was also sent to Chicago after pitching for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2025. He posted a 4.50 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 106 innings. Sandlin was considered one of Boston’s top prospects, ranking No. 8 by MLB.com and No. 11 by Baseball America. During the 2025 season, he was twice named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

The Oklahoma native began his professional career with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him in the 11th round of the 2022 draft. Boston acquired him via trade on Feb. 17, 2024. Throughout his minor league career, Sandlin has a 4.38 ERA and 279 strikeouts in 65 games.

In exchange, Boston acquired minor league pitcher Gage Ziehl, cash considerations, and a player to be named later.

Ziehl, 22, comes to the Boston organization following his first professional season. He posted a 4.12 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 19 walks across three different minor league levels in 2025. He started the season in the New York Yankees system before being traded to the White Sox on July 30. Following that trade, he recorded a 4.01 ERA in six starts for High-A Winston-Salem.

Ziehl was a fourth-round pick by the Yankees in 2024 out of the University of Miami. The South Carolina native is currently ranked as a top prospect by both MLB.com (No. 14) and Baseball America (No. 21).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group