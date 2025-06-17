Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 1st career home run

SEATTLE (AP) — With prized rookie Roman Anthony struggling at the plate since arriving in the majors, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora figured some playful banter was in order Monday.

“We were joking before the game,” Cora said. “I made up that he texted me last night like, ‘Bruh, c’mon, hit me third.’”

In reality, it was Cora’s decision alone to bat Anthony third — and one that worked out quite well. The 21-year-old right fielder turned on a slider from Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert — who was making his first appearance since coming off the injured list — for his first big league home run in a 2-0 victory Monday night.

“It was awesome,” Anthony said. “It was even better that we got a great win there.”

Early in his major league career, the touted slugger rated the top prospect in baseball when he got called up from Triple-A Worcester last week hadn’t exactly looked the part. Anthony began the night hitting .059 through six games with the Red Sox.

Even so, his confidence hasn’t wavered.

“I haven’t felt overmatched, so I’m not worried about it,” Anthony said. “Just continuing to try and pass the (baton) on to the next guy and find ways on, and I know it’ll come through here soon. So it was nice to get that first one out of the way today and look to keep this thing rolling.”

Anthony was the youngest Red Sox player to debut since Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal Sunday night.

Coincidentally, Devers also hit his first major league home run against the Mariners, in July 2017.

While Devers is no longer in Boston’s lineup, there are plenty of young players like Anthony who will be counted on to help the suddenly surging Red Sox. The club has won six straight games and nine of 11.

“Like I said before the game, this is who we are,” Cora said. “We’re going to use the kids. They’re going to play.”

A second-round draft pick, Anthony went viral this month when he hit a 497-foot grand slam for Worcester. He batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games for the WooSox this season.

Now, he can add a big league homer to his list of accomplishments — and let mom and dad enjoy the souvenir ball.

“I usually just give ’em to my parents and let them do the work,” Anthony said. “And they do the whole framing and everything. So, I’ll give it to them for sure.”

