Red Sox Fort Myer’s park used as staging area during hurricane sustained ‘minimal damage,’ team says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Red Sox facility used by first responders during Hurricane Milton sustained no serious damage Wednesday night, according to officials.

A team spokesperson said JetBlue Park “saw minimal wind and water damage” and “did not lose power at the ballpark” while the Category 3 storm rocked parts of the Sunshine State.

According to team officials, more than 2,000 rescue workers will continue to stage at JetBlue Park over the next few weeks to aid in the cleanup efforts around Fort Meyers.

Other ballparks in the state sustained severe damage, like Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The hurricane’s winds ripped the roof off the top of the dome, which was being used to aid efforts for debris removal.

APTOPIX Hurricane Milton Weather The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The storm left several people dead and knocked out power to millions while spawning more than 100 tornadoes.

Damage was widespread, and officials say water levels may continue to rise for days.

The deadly storm surge feared for Tampa never materialized, though the storm dumped up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the area, Governor Ron DeSantis said. The worst storm surge appeared to be in Sarasota County, where it was 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) — lower than in the worst place during Helene.

“We will better understand the extent of the damage as the day progresses,” DeSantis said. “We’ve got more to do, but we will absolutely get through this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

