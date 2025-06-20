Recall of chicken-pasta meals at Walmart over listeria concerns prompts warning from NH officials

New Hampshire health officials issued a warning to consumers about certain chicken-pasta products sold at Walmart.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine products produced by FreshRealm have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenesbacteria, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The recalled products include:

12.3 oz. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine with a best-by date on or before June 26, 2025

32.8 oz. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine with a best-by date on or before June 27, 2025

Officials say the recalled products were distributed to New Hampshire Walmart stores.

No illnesses have been reported in the Granite State to this date, but 17 people in other states have gotten sick with listeriosis after eating these products, and 3 people have died.

“Foods that are contaminated with Listeria may not look, smell, or taste any different,” said DPH Director Iain Watt. “The best way to prevent sickness is to check your refrigerators and freezers for recalled products and avoid eating them.”

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, and sometimes nausea and vomiting.

Anyone with questions about listeriosis can contact DPH at 603-271-4496.

