Rebels with a cause: Breaking the Black Friday rules

(Ivanhoe Newswire) — Black Friday was the ultimate consumer holiday, all about getting great deals and discounts. But now Black Friday doesn’t just last 24 hours; it lasts five days, encompassing Thanksgiving Day deals, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Last year, the National Retail Federation reported that 197 million people shopped during those five days, spending an average of $235 on gifts. But with budgets tightening this year, some people are looking to save that extra cash.

“Buy Nothing Day” was started in 1992 by the activist group ad busters, but now is observed all over the world by people looking to not overbuy and save their money.

The idea has grown into local buy nothing Facebook groups and a free-sharing app, where neighbors trade or give away items for free.

You can also join #OptOutside. Instead of shopping in stores, people have been going to their local park, picking up trash, or doing outdoor sports with their families.

And if you still want to shop, experts suggest supporting local small businesses or thrift stores to keep money circulating in your own community.

And you can also shop second-hand right from your phone. Apps like Poshmark, Mercari, or Facebook Marketplace often slash prices even further during the Black Friday weekend.

A few more tips for those Black Friday rebels: try the delayed-deal challenge. Skip the Friday frenzy and set a 48-hour pause rule: if you still want the item on Sunday, buy it online, often at the same or better price. Or, instead of buying products, organize a family experience exchange where everyone gives a free or low-cost activity like cooking a meal together, hosting a game night, or offering a skill.

