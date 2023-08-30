Rats! Waltham residents face fines if they don’t follow trash rules, city says

WALTHAM, Mass. — Rats!

Waltham residents face some hefty fines if they don’t put their trash out properly, city officials said.

The tight rules are due to an increase in rodents in city limits.

“A reminder that due to an increase in rodent sightings, all trash MUST be placed in watertight barrels with tight fitting lids and no holes, or property owners are subject to fines,” officials say on the city’s website.

“Trash cannot be left at the curb for pick-up in plastic bags where it is easily accessible. Let’s all work together to keep our city clean and healthy!” officials said.

City health inspectors are enforcing the trash rules by canvassing trash routes daily, officials said.

“If they see any properties placing trash bags directly on city streets, they flag the associated address” and property owners then face warnings and citations, officials said.

A first offense is a written warning, a second offense is a $50 citation, and residents with three offenses or more face a $100 citation “until the issue is corrected.”

Restaurants, stores, and apartments are also being issued warnings and citations – “there are no exceptions,” officials said.

Inspectors have also been passing out and posting fliers in areas and neighborhoods where there are frequent trash issues or rat sightings.

Any residents who would like to report improper storage of trash may call the Health Department at 781-314-3305 or the Public Works Department at 781-314-3855.

The city provides each household with one blue wheeled recycling cart. Trash barrels are the responsibility of the property owner to provide.

For a quick overview of trash and recycling in Waltham, visit the city’s website.

