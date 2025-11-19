Local

Randolph Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

By Boston 25 News Staff
Randolph missing teen The Randolph Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Dominique Dies Jr. Photo Credit: Randolph Police Department
RANDOLPH, Mass. — The Randolph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Dominique Dies Jr. was last seen on November 18, according to Randolph Police.

Dominique has braces, is 5′10″ tall, weighs 160 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black Nike shoes, and a white and burgundy UMass Amherst hat, and a blue backpack according to officials.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

