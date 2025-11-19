Randolph Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

RANDOLPH, Mass. — The Randolph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Dominique Dies Jr. was last seen on November 18, according to Randolph Police.

Dominique has braces, is 5′10″ tall, weighs 160 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black Nike shoes, and a white and burgundy UMass Amherst hat, and a blue backpack according to officials.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

