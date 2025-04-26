Rally being held in Boston honoring 60th anniversary of 1965 Freedom Rally

BOSTON — Hundreds gathered in Boston on Saturday to honor the 60th anniversary of the historic 1965 Freedom Rally, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

The commemorative rally began at 10:30 a.m. in Copley Square, where attendees marched down Boylston Street to Charles Street.

The event aims to reflect on six decades of progress while recognizing the ongoing struggle for racial and social justice in America.

First led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights leaders, the original rally drew over 20,000 people to demand justice in housing and education.

This year’s march will conclude at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common at noon, where a series of guest speakers will address the crowd.

Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. King, will deliver the keynote address, honoring his father’s legacy and urging continued activism for civil rights today.

Other featured speakers include Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Dr. Michael Curry, Esq., and Shaplaie Brooks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

