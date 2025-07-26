Raging fire destroys car wash in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A raging fire tore through a car wash in New Hampshire late Friday night.

Firefighters and police officers responding to a 911 call reporting a fire at Alan’s Car Wash on Hampton Drive in Londonderry just before 11 p.m. found flames shooting from the building, Professional Fire Fighters of Londonderry Local 3160 said in a Facebook post.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, a hazmat team was called to the scene, as well as additional firefighters from the nearby communities of Hudson, Pelham, Salem, and Derry.

Photos shared by Londonderry firefighters showed bright orange flames illuminating the night as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the business.

The fire was knocked down shortly before midnight, but crews battled hot spots into the early morning hours of Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

