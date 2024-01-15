Raging blaze tears through home in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — Crews braved frigid temperatures as they battled a multi-alarm fire that tore through a home in Milton on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at 79 Hillside Street around 7 a.m. found flames shooting from the home and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Aerial video showed massive plumes of white smoke pouring from the home as firefighters doused the flames with water.

There was no immediate word on injuries or if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

The majority of the fire was knocked down shortly before 8 a.m. but crews remained at the scene monitoring for hot spots.

The public is urged to avoid the neighborhood due to the large emergency response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

