Raging blaze destroys clubhouse, pub at popular New England golf course

WARREN, Vt. — A raging blaze broke out at a popular New England golf course late Wednesday night, prompting a massive emergency response.

Volunteer firefighters responding to a report of a fire at the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club in Warren, Vermont, around 10:30 p.m. found the clubhouse and an attached eatery engulfed in flames, according to Sugarbush Resort.

The resort confirmed in a Facebook post that the clubhouse, as well as Hogan’s Pub, suffered “irreparable damage.”

0 of 4 Sugarbush fire (Credit: Sugarbush Resort) Sugarbush resort fire (Credit: Sugarbush Resort) Sugarbush resort fire (Credit: Sugarbush Resort) Sugarbush resort fire (Credit: Sugarbush Resort)

Firefighters from the nearby towns of Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown, and Waterbury assisted the Warren Volunteer Fire Department in battling the blaze.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

In a statement, the resort said, "We are currently working through a plan to continue golf operations for the remainder of the season and will share more information as soon as we have it."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group