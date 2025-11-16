Quincy unveils new park honoring former President John Quincy Adams

QUINCY, Mass. — Quincy leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new park honoring former President John Quincy Adams in Quincy Center on Hancock-Adams Common.

The park pays tribute to America’s sixth president and features four bronze panels depicting major moments from John Quincy Adams’ life, including his role in negotiating the treaty that ended the War of 1812.

John Quincy Adams was elected President in 1825 after serving in Congress, marking a significant chapter in his political career.

The new park serves as a lasting tribute to John Quincy Adams’ contributions to American history and his connection to the city of Quincy.

