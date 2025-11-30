Quincy trust wins final $1 million prize in Massachusetts State Lottery

MILFORD, Mass. — The Happy Thanksgiving Trust of Quincy has claimed the final $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘Bonus 100X’ instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Street Liquors, located at 61 West St. in Milford. As a result of selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Despite the final $1 million prize being claimed, the ‘Bonus 100X’ game still has three grand prizes of $4 million remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group