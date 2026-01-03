Quincy man rings in the New Year with record-breaking $1.6M win at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — A Quincy man welcomed 2026 with unforgettable luck, becoming $1.6 million richer.

The man hit the Royal 9 Baccarat progressive jackpot at Encore Boston Harbor on New Year’s Day, securing $1,620,335.70 prize—the largest jackpot ever awarded at the Everett resort.

The record payout added an extra spark to the holiday season and

