HINGHAM, Mass. — A Quincy man has been arrested and charged after crashing a stolen motorcycle in Hingham, police say.

German Quinones, 50, was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1200

Unlicensed Operation

Attaching License Plate

Uninsured Vehicle

Unregistered Vehicle

Red Light Violation

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 24, around 1:53 a.m., when a Hingham Police Officer was stopped at the intersection of Shipyard Drive and Lincoln Street. They observed a motorcycle heading south on Lincoln Street that had driven

The officer began to follow the bike rider without the use of emergency lights to avoid a pursuit. The motorcycle then took an immediate right turn onto Fotter Road before striking a curb and crashing. The rider was thrown from the bike and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Quincy man arrested, charged after crashing stolen motorcycle in Hingham (Hingham Police Department)

Officers learned that the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet with a full facemask, did not have a driver’s license, the license plate attached to the motorcycle did not belong on it, and the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Boston.

The rider, identified as Quinones, was transported by Hingham Fire Paramedics to South Shore Hospital and placed under arrest.

Quinones was released after posting a $500 bail following his arraignment at Hingham District Court the following day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

