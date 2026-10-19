Quincy City Council weighs future of Flock cameras, police chief defends crime-fighting tool

QUINCY, Mass. — The future of Flock cameras in Quincy is up for debate as city councilors prepare to consider two proposals Monday night that could lead to greater oversight or the removal of the system altogether.

Several communities have moved to end their contracts with Flock, growing concerns over privacy and access to information collected by the cameras.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy tells Boston 25 that Flock cameras played a critical role in solving serious crimes, including a kidnapping investigation within the past year.

“We are not surveilling people. We’re not surveilling the citizens of Quincy,” Kennedy said.

The department says there are restrictions in place on who can access the cameras and how they can be used.

“It was a gang-related thing, and the people took the victim up to the North Shore,” Chief Kennedy told Boston 25. “We ended up actually working it with the FBI, and they’re going to prosecute it federally.”

Some residents have raised concern about how information is stored, shared and accessed by law enforcement agencies.

Two proposals are on the table Monday night. One calls for greater oversight and transparency, while the other seeks to terminate the city’s contracts and remove the cameras altogether.

Boston ended its Flock contract last year after outside law enforcement agencies were mistakenly granted access to its camera system. Communities including Stoughton and Barnstable have also terminated their contracts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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