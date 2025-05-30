‘A quiet hero’: Mass. department mourning unexpected death of active-duty firefighter

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A fire department in the Bay State’s Merrimack Valley is mourning the unexpected death of an active-duty firefighter.

Firefighter Jeffrey Deschenes died this week at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency, North Andover Fire Chief John Weir and Deputy Chief Graham Rowe announced Friday. He was 54.

Deschenes was named North Andover’s first EMS Coordinator in 2019 and is credited with bringing the fire department to the forefront of pre-hospital care.

“Jeff Deschenes brought the North Andover Fire Department into the modern era of emergency medicine and treatment, and his life’s work undoubtedly saved and improved the lives of countless people,” Chief Weir said in a statement. “He was a quiet hero in our community and a true brother in the fire service. He will be missed. I speak on behalf of all the men and women of the North Andover Fire Department in extending my heartfelt sympathies to Jeff’s wife, children, and his entire family. We mourn this loss with you.”

Deschenes was also named a Firefighter of the Year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2019 for his response to the 2018 Merrimack Valley natural gas disaster, in addition to earning an array of other accolades.

“Jeff’s impact reached far beyond his firefighting duties, touching the lives of many in the Merrimack Valley and the region,” Deputy Chief Rowe said in a statement. “He was always willing to lend a helping hand in any way possible, looking out for his fellow firefighters, friends, family, and the community.”

Deschenes began his career with the Lawrence Fire Department in 2000 and served 12 years there before transferring to North Andover in 2012.

Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues added, “The Town of North Andover mourns the loss of a good and dedicated firefighter, friend, and a true professional. Our community offers its unwavering support to his family at home and his family in the firehouse during their time of need.”

Deschenes is survived by his wife and two children.

