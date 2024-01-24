‘Quality is crucial’: 7 Mass. medical facilities named among best hospitals in America for 2024

BOSTON — Seven medical facilities in Massachusetts rank among the best hospitals in America for 2024, according to a new report.

Healthgrades this week announced the recipients of its “2024 America’s Best Hospitals Awards and State Rankings,” a list that recognizes 250 of the best-performing hospitals in the United States.

In assembling its ranking, Healthgrades said it evaluated clinical performance for approximately 4,500 hospitals involving MedPAR data on patients who underwent cardiac care, cardiac surgery, cardiology, coronary intervention, cranial neurosurgery, critical care, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal medical, gastrointestinal surgery, joint replacement, neurosciences, orthopedic surgery, prostate surgery, pulmonary care, spine surgery, stroke care, surgical care, and vascular surgery between 2020 and 2022.

“Hospital quality is a crucial, yet often overlooked, factor to consider when choosing a doctor,” Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades said in a statement. “Healthgrades is dedicated to taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing consumers with a reliable, data-driven platform to identify reputable hospitals in their area. We want to give patients the confidence they’re choosing the highest quality healthcare.”

The local hospitals that landed on Healthgrades’ list are as follows:

Boston Medical Center in Boston

Brigham And Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington

Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

Newton - Wellesley Hospital in Newton

Salem Hospital in Salem

The states with the most hospitals ranked inside the top 250 included California (32), Texas (28), Florida (26), Pennsylvania (22), and Ohio (19).

