Local

Public’s help sought in finding missing Dorchester teen

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Dorchester missing teen Khyier Yonug (Boston Police Department)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing from Dorchester on Tuesday.

16-year-old Khyier Young was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Aspinwall Road, according to Boston Police.

He is described as a 5′10″ tall, 130lb Black male with braids and scars on both of his hands. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read