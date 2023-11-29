Public’s help sought in finding missing Dorchester teen

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing from Dorchester on Tuesday.

16-year-old Khyier Young was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Aspinwall Road, according to Boston Police.

He is described as a 5′10″ tall, 130lb Black male with braids and scars on both of his hands. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

