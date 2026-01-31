Properly cleared hydrant credited with helping firefighters fight fire in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — The Auburn Fire Department is crediting a properly cleared fire hydrant with helping them quickly knock down a fire.

The fire took place just before 6 p.m. on Phoenix Road, Friday, according to Auburn fire officials.

Smoke was reported in the basement on the home, residents were told to evacuate the house, officials say.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly locate a fire hydrant that had been shoveled out from the snow. Crews were able to use that hydrant to quickly knock down a small basement fire, officials say.

Fire departments stress the importance of clearing out hydrants following snow storm. It is best practice to clear snow roughly three feet in all directions around the hydrant, according to officials.

Crews in Auburn ventilated the Phoenix Road home off all smoke, and cleared the scene around 7 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

