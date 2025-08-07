Propane tank fire leads to two-alarm blaze at Beverly home, injuring one and displacing four

BEVERLY, Mass. — A propane tank fire at a Beverly residence quickly went awry, when it led to a two-alarm blaze that significantly damaged a home and displaced four residents.

According to the Beverly Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 4 Nelson Ave, reported at 12:45 p.m., to reports of a burning propane tank.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the backyard of the home, which was the result of a heavy fire derived from the propane tank.

Once crews began fighting the flames, the propane tank exploded, sending debris flying and propelling the tank over thirty feet away. Despite the explosion, no firefighters were injured as they continued their efforts to control the fire.

Additional crews from Beverly, alongside firefighters from Beverly, Salem, Peabody, Wenham, and REHAB 5, assisted at the scene.

Crews entered the home to extinguish fires that had spread to the first and second floors. They worked through smoke and heat on all three floors to uncover hidden pockets of fire.

The fire was eventually brought under control by 3:10 p.m., but not before causing significant damage from heat, smoke, and water. A male occupant of the home suffered minor injuries when the fire ignited and was evaluated by paramedics on the scene.

Due to the damage, the four residents of the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the Beverly Fire Department says, “it appears to be accidental in nature.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

