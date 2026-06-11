Pride House Boston launches ahead of World Cup matches at Boston Stadium

BOSTON — As excitement builds for the FIFA World Cup, a new initiative in Boston is aiming to make sure every fan has a place to celebrate.

Pride House Boston officially launched in Boston for the first time this month! It aims to bring a global hospitality concept to our city with a mission centered on inclusion, community, and support for LGBTQ+ athletes and soccer fans.

Operating out of Cosmica Spybar on Berkeley Street, organizers say the pop-up hospitality hub will host watch parties and special events throughout the tournament.

Pride House is an international initiative designed to celebrate diversity in sports and create safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ communities during major sporting events.

Boston’s version comes as the city celebrates Pride Month and prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for World Cup festivities. “They have a history, they have a track record of being a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community, so it was a no-brainer that we would partner with them to put Pride House together,” said Jean Dolin, president and CEO of the Boston LGBTQ+ Museum.

Dolin says this collaboration has been in the works for some time, and the timing felt right with both Pride Month and the World Cup taking place this summer.

“Obviously these sports are exciting, but sports bars can get very rowdy, and we know that even though we are in Boston, not every place is welcoming or well-trained or even safe for the LGBTQ community,” Dolin said. “For us, this was a responsibility to create that safe space for our community to watch the games and be with one another.

“From the Boston LGBTQ+ Museum, we love you. We understand you. From all the team here at Cosmica Spybar, we love you, we understand you, and we are prepared to host you,” Dolin tells Boston 25 News.

Pride House Boston’s first official watch party is scheduled for this weekend. Organizers say additional events and programming will be announced throughout the World Cup.

For more info, visit the following link: Boston Pride House — Boston LGBTQ+ Museum of Art, History & Culture

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