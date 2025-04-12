Previously convicted Brockton man pleads guilty for drug trafficking, firearm charges

BOSTON — A previously convicted Brockton man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm violations.

Andre McNeil, 35, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

McNeil, a self-admitted gang member, was previously convicted to 12 years in state prison for shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy outside of Roxbury High School back in 2014.

On February 2, 2024, searches were executed on McNeil’s vehicle and several associated residences. As a result of the searches:

Approximately 31 grams of cocaine

Three handguns

Two high-capacity magazines

Five additional magazines

Over 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Around $17,406

Additionally, numerous cellular devices were seized, and materials used in drug trafficking, including scales, a money counter, baggies, and a drug ledger, were also observed at the search locations.

Due to McNeil’s previous conviction, he is forbidden to obtain or possess firearms.

McNeil was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2024. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group