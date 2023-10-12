Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as $1.73B jackpot is finally claimed

BOSTON — Massachusetts didn’t claim Wednesday night’s $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot but there were two tickets sold in the Bay State that hit for smaller prizes.

After 36 drawings, a solo ticket sold in California matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. The win marked the second-largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball.

The numbers selected were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

Locally, a pair of people woke up $50,000 richer. The winning tickets were as follows:

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Manomet Liquors in Plymouth

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Waltham Fuel in Waltham

A New Hampshire resident recently took home $1 million in a Powerball drawing in the leadup to the jackpot being won.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the first time since July 19 that there has been a Powerball jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California in November 2022.

