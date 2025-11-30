Post-Thanksgiving travel hits Logan with delays, messy weather ahead

BOSTON — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, thousands of travelers are heading home, facing potential disruptions at airports nationwide, including Boston’s Logan Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) anticipated this holiday travel period to be the busiest in 15 years, with over 51,000 flights scheduled across the country today.

At Logan Airport, JetBlue is addressing a flight control software issue affecting its A320 and A321 aircraft, which could lead to changes in flight schedules.

The airline has assured customers that they will be notified immediately if their flights are impacted.

Today, Logan Airport has reported a total of 34 flight cancellations. Some of these cancellations may be attributed to a major snowstorm currently affecting the Midwest, though the exact impact on Logan’s operations is unclear.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses as the busy travel period continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

