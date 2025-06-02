Popular Mass. beach will be closed all summer to allow for $6M construction project

CONCORD, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts beach will be closed for the entirety of the 2025 summer season to safely allow construction crews to work on a $6.1 million project, state officials announced.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a news release that Main Beach at Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord would be closed to the public this summer while a new bathhouse is built.

Crews will replace the two-story bathhouse with a new single-story building that will be universally accessible, according to DCR.

“The project will make Walden Pond State Reservation DCR’s first net-zero facility and bring the facility up to federal and state accessibility requirements with new restrooms and changing areas at the plaza level,” DCR said in the release.

Walden Pond’s Red Cross Beach will remain open during construction. DCR also suggested alternative locations for swimming:

Ashland State Park

Cochituate State Park in Natick

Hopkinton State Park

Charles E. Shannon Jr. Memorial Beach in Winchester

Raymond Lord Pool in Lowell

Connors Memorial Pool in Waltham

Clarence W. Dealtry Memorial Pool in Watertown

Francis J. McCrehan Memorial Pool in Cambridge

