Police: Woman facing DWI charge in NH crash that left pedestrian dead

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash in New Hampshire on Sunday night that left a pedestrian dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Kelley and Alsace streets in Manchester around 10 p.m. learned a 70-year-old man had been struck by a silver Toyota Venza, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The man, who police identified as Paul Hilliker, of Manchester, was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver, 33-year-old Kimberly Hill, also of Manchester, was then taken into custody. It’s not clear when she’ll be called to court.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

