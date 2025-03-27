Police: Two Lawrence men arrested, charged with drug distribution

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police Department has announced the arrest of two Lawrence men who are being charged in connection with distributing drugs.

Jose Colon, 21, and Josue Guzman, 23, of Lawrence, are both being charged with Distribution of a Class B Drug.

According to Tewksbury police, on Wednesday, March 26, officers of the narcotics unit noticed what appeared to be a drug transaction between a black Jeep Cherokee and another individual.

Officers then carried out a traffic stop on the Jeep, where they observed the driver, Guzman, and the passenger, Colon.

An initial investigation determined that the two sold $60 worth of crack cocaine on Andover Street.

Colon and Guzman were both arrested without incident and arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

