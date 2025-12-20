Police: Serious motor vehicle accident in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. — The Stoughton Police Department is currently working a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect Street.

According to officials, the area would be shut down for an extended period of time while emergency crews operate and investigate.

Motorists would be advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group