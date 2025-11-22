Police seeking public’s help in locating missing teen out of Worcester

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Emily Adusei was last seen November 14, according to Worcester Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

