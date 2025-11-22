Local

Police seeking public’s help in locating missing teen out of Worcester

By Boston 25 News Staff
Worcester missing teen Worcester Police are asking for the public's help locating missing 17-year-old Emily Adusei. Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Emily Adusei was last seen November 14, according to Worcester Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

